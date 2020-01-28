United Piping Reaches 2.5 Million Hours Worked Without Lost Time Injury













DULUTH, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Piping Inc. (UPI), based in Duluth, Minnesota, celebrated the end of 2019 with a record of 2.5 million hours worked without a lost-time injury. Employees from job sites and offices across 14 states were instrumental in achieving this milestone through their commitment to safety and quality.

“We’re incredibly proud of our team’s dedication to pipeline and environmental safety – day in and day out,” said Mel Olson, CEO and President of UPI. “Our employees are held to the highest safety standards and this achievement was a group effort. From our safety leadership team to our employees in the field, it took every employee to reach and surpass our goals.”

Since 2016, UPI’s total recordable injury rate (TRIR) has decreased, reaching zero in 2019. Initiatives like the company’s Think Three campaign and Safety Opportunity program are designed to keep workers aware on the job and accountable for themselves and their coworkers’ wellbeing. Safety leaders encourage those in the field to identify hazards, corrections and standout moments as part of this incentive program. UPI’s programs also led them to reducing their first aid case rate by 30 percent in 2019, exceptional numbers for the industry. An emphasis on continued training and responsibility helps employees spot and stop risks before they happen.

“Our Commitment to Zero has created a safety culture that reflects UPI’s core values of integrity, respect and caring,” safety manager Mike Villa said. “Quality and safety go hand-in-hand for us, and our employees know that completing a job correctly, timely and safely is only possible if everyone in the field is dedicated to keeping the team injury free and doing it right the first time.”

About United Piping Inc.

United Piping Inc. (UPI) is an oil and gas industry general contractor serving clients across the country. We are headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota; with regional offices in Morris, Illinois; Mount Pleasant, Michigan; and Claysville, Pennsylvania. We pride ourselves on our new and existing pipeline facility construction, pipeline maintenance, pipeline fabrication, horizontal directional drilling, access services, and blasting, coating and painting services to the oil and gas pipeline industry. UPI has excelled for more than two decades and has outstanding core values and an uncompromising drive to be an industry leader.