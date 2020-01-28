US recap: Dollar steals march on yen; EUR/USD languishes













The dollar stole a march on the haven yen and Swiss franc as the acute reaction phase of global derisking tied to the spreading coronavirus appeared to reach at least a near-term peak, which triggered rebounds in most assets recently beaten down by anxiety about the potential economic damage from the virus. Markets will next turn their attention to the Fed, which finishes its meeting on Wednesday. No change in the main policy rate is expected, though there is the potential for a 5bp increase in the IOER and perhaps some guidance about when and how the Fed might dial back its repo risk reduction efforts. In Tuesday's session, U.S. December durables data was mixed, but January consumer confidence handily beat expectations, perhaps boding well for consumer spending, a key component of GDP growth. Stocks and some recently sold EM currencies, particularly MXN, rebounded, perhaps also aided by USD/CNH failing to clear the key 7.0 level with this week’s risk-off rally. Treasuries and other major government bond yields recovered from flight-to-safety trades that briefly inverted the 3-month–10-year Treasury yield curve today. The carnage in oil was finally interrupted and gold and silver slipped, though so did copper. EUR/USD’s slide got closer to November’s 1.0981 swing low, in part because the slow-growing EU economy looks more exposed to risks from China, the U.S.-China trade deal, U.S.-EU trade negotiations, Brexit and rate spreads, even if the EUR is relatively cheap on a REER basis versus the dollar. The pound remained soggy as the UK girds itself for tough negotiations with the EU over post-Brexit accommodations. USD/JPY back-to-back lows near the rising 100-DMA aided the rebound on rising Treasury-JGB spreads and falling haven yen demand today’s risk-on session brought. The rebound in risk was partly a correction of frantic haven buying the preceding few sessions and hope that the longer-term health and economic impact of the coronavirus would be fairly modest compared to prior more lethal outbreaks and compared to the drag from protectionism that escalated last year and has since at least partly de-escalated. There remain doubts about the plausibility and durability of the phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, however, and concern the US trade fight will be directed toward Europe this year.

(Editing by Burton Frierson)