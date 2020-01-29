Chesapeake Energy reports oil well fire in Texas













Chesapeake Energy said emergency personnel are responding to an oil well fire at one of its drill sites in Texas.

Local media have reported multiple injuries at the site in Burleson County, about 75 miles east of Austin. A Chesapeake spokesman did not respond to requests for comment on injuries.

The well was still burning, said a representative from the Burleson County Sheriff's Office. Units are still on the scene and the sheriff's office remains in contact with Chesapeake, she added.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Diane Craft and Tom Brown)