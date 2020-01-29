Chesapeake: Shares rise as debt load lightens













** Shares of natural gas producer rise 2.5% to 53 cents as co cut debt levels thanks to refinancing

** Chesapeake Energy Corp says it reduced debt by about $900 mln to $8.9 bln at end of 2019, from $9.7 billion at Sept 30

** Co had in November warned on its ability to continue as a going concern amid falling prices of natural gas

** CHK also forecast average oil production of 125,000 to 126,000 barrels per day in Q4

** Sees total Q4 production between 476,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 478,000 boepd

** Shares dropped ~61% in 2019

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)