EIA weekly U.S. petroleum supply and demand













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following report:

Current

Week ——- Week Ago ——- ——- Year-Ago ——

01/24/20 01/17/20 Diff Pct Chg 1/25/19 Diff Pct Chg Crude Oil…………………….. 1,066.6 1,063.1 3.5 0.3 1,095.1 -28.5 -2.6 Commercial (Excluding SPR)……… 431.7 428.1 3.5 0.8 445.9 -14.3 -3.2 Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).. 635.0 635.0 0 0 649.1 -14.2 -2.2 Total Motor Gasoline…………… 261.2 260.0 1.2 0.5 257.4 3.9 1.5 Reformulated………………….. 0 0 0 2.4 0 0 2.4 Conventional………………….. 27.4 28.6 -1.2 -4.2 27.0 0.5 1.7 Blending Components……………. 233.8 231.4 2.4 1.0 230.4 3.4 1.5 Fuel Ethanol………………….. 24.2 24.0 0.2 0.9 24.0 0.3 1.1 Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel…………. 42.8 42.4 0.4 0.9 41.8 0.9 2.3 Distillate Fuel Oil……………. 144.7 146.0 -1.3 -0.9 141.3 3.5 2.5 15 ppm sulfur and Under……… 129.5 130.2 -0.7 -0.5 124.5 5.0 4.0 > 15 ppm to 500 ppm sulfur…… 4.4 4.9 -0.5 -9.7 5.2 -0.8 -14.8 > 500 ppm sulfur……………. 10.8 10.9 -0.1 -1.0 11.6 -0.8 -6.7 Residual Fuel Oil……………… 31.6 30.9 0.7 2.3 28.6 3.0 10.4 Propane/Propylene……………… 82.9 86.5 -3.6 -4.2 60.2 22.7 37.8 Other Oils……………………. 276.3 276.4 -0.1 -0.1 263.2 13.1 5.0 Unfinished Oils……………….. 89.9 88.3 1.6 1.8 86.8 3.1 3.6 Total Stocks (Including SPR)……. 1,930.4 1,929.4 1.0 0.1 1,911.5 18.9 1.0 Total Stocks (Excluding SPR)……. 1,295.4 1,294.4 1.0 0.1 1,262.3 33.1 2.6

Current Four Week Avgs Cumulative

Week — Week Ago — — Year Ago — —- Week Ending —– ——- Daily Avg ——–

01/24/20 01/17/20 Diff 1/25/19 Diff 01/24/20 1/25/19 Pct Chg 01/24/20 1/25/19 Pct Chg Crude Oil Supply

(1) Domestic Production…………… 13,000 13,000 0 11,900 1,100 12,975 11,850 9.5 12,991 11,875 9.4 (2) Alaska……………………. 484 484 0 489 -5 483 498 -3.1 483 497 -2.9 (3) Lower 48………………….. 12,500 12,500 0 11,400 1,100 12,475 11,350 9.9 12,491 11,375 9.8 (4) Net Imports (Including SPR)……. 3,151 3,018 134 5,139 -1,988 3,227 5,409 -40.4 3,131 5,347 -41.4 (5) Imports…………………… 6,660 6,432 229 7,083 -423 6,594 7,662 -13.9 6,564 7,631 -14.0 (6) Commercial Crude Oil……. 6,660 6,432 229 7,083 -423 6,594 7,662 -13.9 6,564 7,631 -14.0 (7) Imports by SPR…………. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (8) Imports into SPR by Others. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (9) Exports…………………… 3,509 3,414 95 1,944 1,565 3,367 2,253 49.5 3,433 2,284 50.3 (10) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. 507 -58 565 131 376 63 162 n/a 40 229 n/a (11) Commercial Stock Change…….. 507 -58 565 131 376 63 162 n/a 40 229 n/a (12) SPR Stock Change…………… 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a (13) Adjustment……………………. 279 782 -503 -445 724 524 -22 n/a 530 0 n/a (14) Crude Oil Input to Refineries…… 15,924 16,857 -933 16,463 -539 16,663 17,075 -2.4 16,612 16,993 -2.2

Other Supply

(15) Production……………………. 7,158 7,239 -81 6,764 393 7,238 6,835 5.9 7,234 6,824 6.0 (16) Natural Gas Plant Liquids……. 5,022 5,022 0 4,580 442 5,013 4,593 9.2 5,019 4,586 9.4 (17) Renewable Fuels/Oxygenate Plant. 1,098 1,118 -20 1,083 15 1,133 1,100 3.1 1,129 1,101 2.6 (18) Fuel Ethanol…………… 1,029 1,049 -20 1,012 17 1,059 1,023 3.4 1,058 1,027 3.0 (19) Other………………….. 69 69 0 71 -2 75 76 -1.6 71 74 -3.2 (20) Refinery Processing Gain…….. 1,038 1,099 -61 1,101 -63 1,091 1,142 -4.5 1,086 1,137 -4.5 (21) Net Imports…………………… -4,004 -3,002 -1,001 -3,430 -574 -3,265 -2,835 n/a -3,310 -2,843 n/a (22) Imports……………………. 1,847 2,370 -522 1,624 223 2,037 2,056 -0.9 2,021 2,051 -1.5 (23) Exports……………………. 5,851 5,372 479 5,054 797 5,302 4,891 8.4 5,331 4,894 8.9 (24) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. -364 -214 -150 -813 449 949 559 n/a 733 296 n/a (25) Adjustment……………………. 196 196 0 204 -8 197 209 n/a 197 207 n/a

Products Supplied

(26) Total………………………… 19,638 21,504 -1,865 20,815 -1,176 19,884 20,726 -4.1 20,000 20,886 -4.2 (27) Finished Motor Gasoline………. 8,793 8,662 131 9,564 -771 8,537 8,933 -4.4 8,625 8,966 -3.8 (28) Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel……….. 1,670 1,551 118 1,633 37 1,640 1,652 -0.8 1,646 1,626 1.2 (29) Distillate Fuel Oil………….. 3,901 4,389 -488 4,122 -221 3,712 4,049 -8.3 3,786 4,231 -10.5 (30) Residual Fuel Oil……………. 286 67 219 318 -32 334 311 7.4 283 296 -4.6 (31) Propane/Propylene……………. 1,377 1,492 -115 1,611 -235 1,468 1,613 -9.0 1,458 1,628 -10.4 (32) Other Oils………………….. 3,611 5,342 -1,731 3,566 45 4,193 4,167 0.6 4,202 4,138 1.6

Net Imports of Crude and Petroleum Products

(33) Total………………………… -852 15 -867 1,709 -2,561 -38 2,575 -101.5 -179 2,504 -107.2