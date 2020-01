* EUR/USD sold from the moment European traders get to their desks

* Sideways for several hours after small bounce in tailed of US session

* Asia extended that slightly to 1.1028 then mostly 1.1010-20

* Europe immediately trade down 1.1017 to 1.1005

* Support @ Nov 29 low 1.0981. Jan 29 low @ 1.0988. Expiries 1 bln 1.1000-50

* Spot value is month-end. Corporate demand may underpin USD today