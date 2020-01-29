Generac Announces Educational Partnership with Solar Energy International

WAUKESHA, Wis., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GeneracⓇ Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) has today announced its partnership with Solar Energy International (SEI) to provide online and in-person training programs for the Company’s dealers and installers interested in expanding into the solar industry. The partnership provides incentive for Generac dealers and installers to gain professional training and education in solar energy through SEI.

Beginning immediately, Generac installers and dealers will have access to all SEI training courses at an exclusive discounted rate. The courses cover a wide range of topics, from introductory to advanced online and hands-on courses, with the option to customize a training path based on dealer or installer needs. Participants can also earn professional certifications through SEI.

SEI is a nonprofit educational organization with a mission to provide industry-leading technical training and expertise in renewable energy to empower people, communities, and businesses. The organization is recognized worldwide as a leader in technical training.

“Generac has a long history of providing industry-leading educational programs for our dealers and installers,” said Jake Thomas, director of service operations for Generac. “Our partnership with SEI helps us continue that tradition by making world-class technical education resources available to Generac-authorized dealers and installers.”

“SEI is excited to be working in partnership with Generac for many different reasons – the biggest being their company is a well-known solutions provider of backup power for both residential and commercial applications,” said Chris Turek, Director of Marketing and Communications at SEI. “Adding solar with storage to the solutions Generac offers gets us one step closer to meeting our mission. We look forward to training their dealers and value our shared vision of a world powered by renewable energy.”

The schedule for SEI’s online courses can be found at www.solarenergy.org/training-schedule . For information on becoming an authorized Generac installer, go to www.generac.com .

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global supplier of backup power and prime power products, systems, engine-powered tools, and solar energy storage systems. In 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. Sixty years later, the same dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company’s ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW, and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for our customers. Generac hosts Power Outage Central, the definitive source of U.S. power outage data, at Generac.com/poweroutagecentral. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.

About Solar Energy International

Solar Energy International (SEI) was founded in 1991 as a nonprofit educational organization. Our mission is to provide industry-leading technical training and expertise in renewable energy to empower people, communities, and businesses worldwide. Why? Because we envision a world powered by renewable energy. For more information, visit https://www.solarenergy.org.

