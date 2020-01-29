Graham Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results













BATAVIA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, today reported financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019. Graham’s current fiscal year ends March 31, 2020 (“fiscal 2020”).

Net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $25.3 million compared with $17.2 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (“fiscal 2019”). This year’s third quarter net income and earnings per share (“EPS”) were breakeven. Last year’s third quarter net income and EPS were $0.1 million and $0.01, respectively. Excluding the business of Graham’s commercial nuclear utility subsidiary which was divested in June 2019, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in last year’s third quarter, both of which are non-GAAP measures, were $0.5 million and $0.05, respectively. The Company makes important disclosures regarding its use of non-GAAP measures on the following page of this release.

James R. Lines, Graham’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “ The third quarter results met our revenue expectations, however, operating profit fell short of expectations due to an unfavorable project mix in this quarter’s backlog conversion and lower than typical short cycle orders. We anticipate that the fourth quarter operating profit will, accordingly, improve as higher margin backlog is converted and short cycle orders resume their typical pattern.

“ There is an expected step-up in revenue and profitability for the fourth quarter as we drive toward full year revenue guidance between $100 and $105 million. Importantly, the bid pipeline remains strong and margin quality continues to improve when compared with backlog orders won nine to 15 months back.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Sales Summary

(See accompanying financial tables for a breakdown of sales by industry and region)

Consolidated net sales increased by $8.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the prior-year quarter. Sales to the refining market were up $5.6 million to $12.2 million while sales to the chemical/petrochemical market were up $3.3 million to $6.2 million and sales to the other commercial, industrial and defense markets were up $1.6 million to $6.6 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.4 million to the power market, primarily attributable to the divested Energy Steel business.

From a geographic perspective, U.S. sales represented 53% of consolidated sales in the fiscal 2020 third quarter compared with 83% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. International sales were 47% of consolidated sales in the fiscal 2020 third quarter, compared with 17% in the prior-year comparable period.

Fluctuations in Graham’s sales among geographic locations and industries can vary measurably from quarter-to-quarter based on the timing and magnitude of projects. Graham does not believe that such quarter-to-quarter fluctuations are indicative of business trends, which it believes are more apparent on a trailing twelve month basis.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Performance Review

($ in millions except per share data) Q3 FY20 Q3 FY19 Change Net sales $ 25.3 $ 17.2 $ 8.1 Gross profit $ 4.0 $ 3.7 $ 0.3 Gross margin 16.0% 21.8% Operating loss $ (0.4) $ (0.6) $ 0.2 Operating margin (1.6%) (3.3%) Net income $ 0.0 $ 0.1 $ (0.1) Diluted EPS $ – $ 0.01 Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted operating loss $ (0.4) $ (0.1) $ (0.3) Adjusted operating margin (1.6%) (0.4%) Adjusted net income $ 0.0 $ 0.5 $ (0.5) Adjusted diluted EPS $ – $ 0.05 $ (0.05) Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.2 $ 0.7 $ (0.5) Adjusted EBITDA margin 0.7% 4.5%

Refer to pages 10 and 11 of this press release for reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures and other important disclosures regarding Graham’s use of non-GAAP measures.

Graham believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating margin (adjusted operating loss as a percentage of sales excluding Energy Steel), adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA (defined as consolidated net income before net interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and the operating loss and loss on the sale of Energy Steel) and adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales excluding Graham’s Energy Steel subsidiary divested in June 2019), which are non-GAAP measures, help in the understanding of its operating performance. Moreover, Graham’s credit facility also contains ratios based on EBITDA. See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Graham’s use of adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as well as reconciliations of operating loss to adjusted operating loss and reconciliations of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA.

Graham divested its commercial nuclear utility business, which had been conducted through its Energy Steel subsidiary, during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. There was no impact on the financial results during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. However, during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, results of this business included sales of $1.8 million, an operating loss of $0.5 million and a net loss of $0.4 million.

Despite higher sales, overall, fiscal 2020’s third quarter adjusted operating loss, adjusted net income, and adjusted EBITDA were unfavorably impacted by a lower gross margin compared with the prior-year third quarter.

Fiscal 2020’s third quarter gross profit and margin were unfavorably impacted by the timing of a varying mix of projects compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $4.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $4.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The prior-year quarter included $0.4 million for the divested Energy Steel business. SG&A as a percent of sales was approximately 18% and 25% in the third quarters of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively.

For the third quarters of both fiscal 2020 and 2019, Graham’s effective tax rates were not meaningful due to the proximity of the results in both periods to breakeven.

Nine Month Year-to-Date Fiscal 2020 Performance Review

($ in millions except per share data) YTD FY20 YTD FY19 Change Net sales $ 67.5 $ 68.2 $ (0.7) Gross profit $ 13.7 $ 17.1 $ (3.4) Gross margin 20.3% 25.1% Operating profit $ 0.3 $ 3.4 $ (3.1) Operating margin 0.5% 5.0% Net income $ 1.3 $ 4.2 $ (2.9) Diluted EPS $ 0.13 $ 0.43 $ (0.30) Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted operating profit $ 1.4 $ 5.1 $ (3.7) Adjusted operating margin 2.2% 8.3% Adjusted net income $ 2.2 $ 5.6 $ (3.4) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.22 $ 0.57 $ (0.35) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.2 $ 7.4 $ (4.2) Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.8% 12.0%

Energy Steel’s results for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, including the loss on sale, included sales of $1.3 million, an operating loss of $1.1 million and a net loss of $0.9 million. During the first nine months of fiscal 2019, results of this business included sales of $6.6 million, an operating loss of $1.7 million and a net loss of $1.4 million.

International sales were $23.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and represented 35% of total sales, compared with $25.4 million, or 37% of sales, in the same prior-year period. Sales to the U.S. were $43.6 million, or 65% of year-to-date net sales in fiscal 2020, compared with $42.8 million, or 63% of fiscal 2019 year-to-date net sales.

Overall, fiscal 2020 year-to-date adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA were unfavorably impacted by a lower gross margin compared with the first nine months of the prior fiscal year.

The decrease in gross profit and margin were due to an unfavorable project mix in the fiscal 2020 year-to-date period. The prior-year second quarter included a particularly favorable mix of projects, benefiting the fiscal 2019 year-to-date period. Excluding the results of Energy Steel, gross margin was 21% and 28% for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively.

SG&A in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $12.9 million, down 6% or $0.8 million. Excluding Energy Steel, SG&A was up $0.2 million. As a percent of sales, SG&A was 19% in the year-to-date fiscal 2020 period, compared with 20% in the same prior-year period.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong

Cash, cash equivalents and investments at December 31, 2019 were $69.9 million, compared with $73.8 million at September 30, 2019 and $77.8 million at March 31, 2019. The decrease at the end of December was primarily due to timing of working capital fluctuations.

Cash used by operations in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $4.1 million, compared with cash provided by operations of $8.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The decrease was primarily the result of the timing of changes in working capital and lower net income.

Capital expenditures were $1.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared with $1.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The Company continues to expect capital expenditures for fiscal 2020 to be between $2.5 million and $2.8 million, the majority of which are expected to be used for productivity enhancements.

Dividend payments were $3.2 million and $2.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively.

Graham had neither borrowings under its credit facility, nor any long-term debt outstanding, at December 31, 2019.

Backlog and Orders Impacted by Timing

Backlog at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 continues to be strong at $122.9 million, compared with $127.8 million at the end of the trailing quarter. The decrease primarily relates to timing of customer order releases.

The Company believes that its backlog mix by industry highlights the success of its diversification strategy to increase sales to the U.S. Navy. Backlog by industry at December 31, 2019 was approximately:

52% for U.S. Navy projects

30% for refinery projects

13% for chemical/petrochemical projects

5% for power projects and other industrial applications

The expected timing for the Company’s backlog to convert to sales is as follows:

Within next 12 months: 55% to 60% Within 12 to 24 months: 10% to 15% Beyond 24 months: 25% to 35%

Orders were $20.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $23.2 million in the prior-year third quarter. The global refining industry and other commercial, industrial and defense markets contributed increases of $1.6 million and $3.7 million, respectively, which were offset by $6.8 million of lower orders from the chemical/petrochemical industry. Orders in the fiscal 2019 quarter included $1.4 million for the divested Energy Steel business. In the fiscal 2020 third quarter, orders from U.S. customers were $15.5 million, or 77% of total orders, and orders from international markets were $4.5 million, or 23%. This compares with 50% from the U.S. and 50% from international markets in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

The comparison of orders in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 versus the same prior-year period is impacted by timing of customer order releases. Excluding Energy Steel, orders in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 were $64.7 million, compared with $71.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019 on the same basis.

Graham believes that the balance between domestic and international orders, as well as orders by industry, will continue to be variable between quarters.

Reiterating FY 2020 Revenue Guidance, Lowering FY 2020 Gross Margin Guidance

Based on its near-term order outlook and operating performance for the first three quarters, Graham is updating its fiscal 2020 guidance which excludes the divested Energy Steel business, as follows:

Revenue anticipated to be between $100 million and $105 million. For fiscal 2019, consolidated revenue excluding Energy Steel was $83.5 million.

Gross margin expectations between 21% and 22%, with the reduction caused by project mix

SG&A expense expected to be between $17 million and $17.5 million

Effective tax rate anticipated to be approximately 20%

Mr. Lines noted, “ It is important to point out that the above guidance includes fulfillment of a short cycle naval order that is in backlog. We are confident that this order will be completed, however, due to its size, if we are unable to complete it during the quarter, revenue will likely fall below the lower range of guidance.”

He concluded, “ Our pipeline continues to be very active as our customers plan their capacity expansion and upgrade projects. Additionally, we believe we are gaining traction with our initiatives to expand our revenue opportunities derived from our installed base, penetrate new geographic markets, and broaden our revenue from the U.S. Navy. Further, we anticipate continued productivity improvements and margin expansion. We expect that the results of these initiatives will continue to differentiate Graham and drive revenue and margin growth in fiscal 2021.”

Graham Corporation

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Consolidated Statements of Income – Unaudited

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net sales $ 25,286 $ 17,198 47% $ 67,522 $ 68,190 (1%) Cost of products sold 21,242 13,456 58% 53,816 51,079 5% Gross profit 4,044 3,742 8% 13,706 17,111 (20%) Gross margin 16.0% 21.8% 20.3% 25.1% Other expenses and income: Selling, general and administrative 4,441 4,249 5% 12,844 13,518 (5%) Selling, general and administrative – amortization – 59 (100%) 11 178 (94%) Other expense – – NA 523 – NA Operating (loss) profit (397) (566) (30%) 328 3,415 (90%) Operating margin (1.6%) (3.3%) 0.5% 5.0% Other income (87) (206) (58%) (261) (618) (58%) Interest income (318) (404) (21%) (1,080) (1,044) 3% Interest expense 2 5 (60%) 9 8 NA Income before provision for income taxes 6 39 (85%) 1,660 5,069 (67%) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (3) (56) (95%) 364 824 (56%) Net income $ 9 $ 95 (91%) $ 1,296 $ 4,245 (69%) Per share data: Basic: Net income $ – $ 0.01 NA $ 0.13 $ 0.43 (70%) Diluted: Net income $ – $ 0.01 NA $ 0.13 $ 0.43 (70%) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,884 9,832 9,874 9,817 Diluted 9,888 9,845 9,877 9,832 Dividends declared per share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.29 N/A: Not Applicable

Graham Corporation

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, March 31, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,851 $ 15,021 Investments 59,000 62,732 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances ($35 and $33 at December 31 and March 31, 2019, respectively) 17,901 17,582 Unbilled revenue 14,321 7,522 Inventories 20,408 24,670 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,289 1,333 Income taxes receivable 772 1,073 Assets held for sale – 4,850 Total current assets 124,542 134,783 Property, plant and equipment, net 16,906 17,071 Prepaid pension asset 4,920 4,267 Operating lease assets 283 – Other assets 150 149 Total assets $ 146,801 $ 156,270 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of finance lease obligations $ 47 $ 51 Accounts payable 9,253 12,405 Accrued compensation 4,855 5,126 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,835 2,933 Customer deposits 28,816 30,847 Operating lease liabilities 153 – Liabilities held for sale – 3,525 Total current liabilities 45,959 54,887 Finance lease obligations 61 95 Operating lease liabilities 122 – Deferred income tax liability 1,273 1,056 Accrued pension liability 726 662 Accrued postretirement benefits 619 604 Total liabilities 48,760 57,304 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 500 shares authorized – – Common stock, $.10 par value, 25,500 shares authorized, 10,700 and 10,650 shares issued and 9,884 and 9,843 shares outstanding at December 31 and March 31, 2019, respectively outstanding at December 31 and March 31, 2019, respectively 1,070 1,065 Capital in excess of par value 26,057 25,277 Retained earnings 91,900 93,847 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,385) (8,833) Treasury stock (816 and 807 shares at December 31 and March 31, 2019, respectively) (12,601) (12,390) Total stockholders’ equity 98,041 98,966 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 146,801 $ 156,270

Graham Corporation

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 1,296 $ 4,245 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 1,468 1,469 Amortization 11 178 Amortization of unrecognized prior service cost and actuarial losses 747 655 Equity-based compensation expense 731 797 (Gain) loss on disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment (2) 30 Loss on sale of Energy Steel & Supply Co 87 – Deferred income taxes 33 128 (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable (438) 3,050 Unbilled revenue (6,799) (2,011) Inventories 4,225 1,813 Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (7) (773) Income taxes receivable 301 770 Operating lease assets 176 – Prepaid pension asset (653) (893) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable (3,036) (8,136) Accrued compensation, accrued expenses and other current and non-current liabilities (299) 946 Customer deposits (1,938) 6,177 Operating lease liabilities (101) – Long-term portion of accrued compensation, accrued pension liability and accrued postretirement benefits 79 90 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (4,119) 8,535 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,389) (1,471) Proceeds from disposal of proprerty, plant and equipment 2 – Proceeds from the sale of Energy Steel & Supply Co 602 – Purchase of investments (141,414) (101,343) Redemption of investments at maturity 145,146 73,633 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 2,947 (29,181) Financing activities: Principal repayments on finance lease obligations (38) (81) Issuance of common stock 24 171 Dividends paid (3,163) (2,851) Purchase of treasury stock (230) (146) Net cash used by financing activities (3,407) (2,907) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (143) (228) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets held for sale (4,722) (23,781) Plus: Net decrease in cash classified within current assets held for sale 552 – Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,170) (23,781) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,021 40,456 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,851 $ 16,675

Graham Corporation

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation – Unaudited

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Per Diluted

Share Per Diluted

Share Per Diluted

Share Per Diluted

Share Net income $ 9 $ – $ 95 $ 0.01 $ 1,296 $ 0.13 $ 4,245 $ 0.43 + Loss on sale of commercial nuclear utility business – – – – 87 0.01 – – + Operating loss of commercial nuclear utility business – – 502 0.05 1,016 0.10 1,683 0.17 – Tax effect of above – – (95) (0.01) (203) (0.02) (314) (0.03) Adjusted net income $ 9 $ – $ 502 $ 0.05 $ 2,196 $ 0.22 $ 5,614 $ 0.57

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income excluding the operating loss and loss on the sale of the commercial nuclear utility business. Adjusted net income is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Graham believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted net income is important for investors and other readers of Graham’s financial statements, as it is used as an analytical indicator by Graham’s management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure and is thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Graham Corporation

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Adjusted Operating Profit Reconciliation – Unaudited

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating (loss) profit $ (397) $ (566) $ 328 $ 3,415 + Loss on sale of commercial nuclear utility business – – 87 – + Operating loss of commercial nuclear utility business – 502 1,016 1,683 Adjusted operating (loss) profit $ (397) $ (64) $ 1,431 $ 5,098 Adjusted operating margin % -1.6% -0.4% 2.2% 8.3%

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted operating (loss) profit is defined as consolidated operating (loss) profit before the operating loss and loss on the sale of the commercial nuclear utility business. Adjusted operating margin is Adjusted operating (loss) profit divided by sales excluding sales of the commercial nuclear utility business. Adjusted operating (loss) profit and Adjusted operating margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Graham believes that providing non-GAAP information such as Adjusted operating (loss) profit and Adjusted operating margin are important for investors and other readers of Graham’s financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Graham’s management to better understand operating performance. Because Adjusted operating (loss) profit and Adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted operating (loss) profit and Adjusted operating margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Graham Corporation

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation – Unaudited

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 9 $ 95 $ 1,296 $ 4,245 + Net interest income (316) (399) (1,071) (1,036) + Income taxes (3) (56) 364 824 + Depreciation & amortization 488 548 1,479 1,647 + Loss on sale of commercial nuclear utility business – – 87 – + Operating loss of commercial nuclear utility business – 502 1,016 1,683 Adjusted EBITDA $ 178 $ 690 $ 3,171 $ 7,363 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 0.7% 4.5% 4.8% 12.0%

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income before interest expense and income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and the operating loss and loss on the sale of the commercial nuclear utility business. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA divided by sales excluding sales of the commercial nuclear utility business. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Graham believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are important for investors and other readers of Graham’s financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Graham’s management to better understand operating performance. Graham’s credit facility also contains ratios based on EBITDA. Because adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Graham Corporation

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Additional Information – Unaudited

ORDER & BACKLOG TREND ($ in millions) Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 FY2019 Q120 Q220 Q320 Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Orders $ 22.0 $ 34.4 $ 23.2 $ 21.6 $ 101.2 $ 15.1 $ 32.6 $ 20.0 Backlog $ 114.9 $ 127.8 $ 133.7 $ 132.1 $ 132.1 $ 117.2 $ 127.8 $ 122.9

SALES BY INDUSTRY FY 2020 ($ in millions) FY 2020 Q1 % of Q2 % of Q3 % of 6/30/19 Total 9/30/19 Total 12/31/19 Total Refining $ 7.5 36% $ 6.3 29% $ 12.2 49% Chemical/ Petrochemical $ 7.1 35% $ 10.5 48% $ 6.2 24% Power $ 1.4 7% $ 0.5 3% $ 0.3 1% Other Commercial, Industrial and Defense $ 4.6 22% $ 4.3 20% $ 6.6 26% Total $ 20.6 $ 21.6 $ 25.3

SALES BY INDUSTRY FY 2019 ($ in millions) FY 2019 Q1 % of Q2 % of Q3 % of Q4 % of FY2019 % of 6/30/18 Total 9/30/18 Total 12/31/18 Total 3/31/19 Total Total Refining $ 19.8 67% $ 9.7 45% $ 6.6 39% $ 9.6 41% $ 45.6 50% Chemical/ Petrochemical $ 3.0 10% $ 3.8 18% $ 2.9 17% $ 7.4 31% $ 17.1 18% Power $ 3.1 10% $ 2.1 10% $ 2.7 15% $ 2.0 8% $ 9.9 11% Other Commercial, Industrial and Defense $ 3.7 13% $ 5.8 27% $ 5.0 29% $ 4.6 20% $ 19.1 21% Total $ 29.6 $ 21.4 $ 17.2 $ 23.6 $ 91.8

Graham Corporation

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Additional Information – Unaudited

(Continued)

SALES BY REGION FY 2020 ($ in millions) FY 2020 Q1 % of Q2 % of Q3 % of 6/30/19 Total 9/30/19 Total 12/31/19 Total United States $ 14.4 70% $ 15.7 73% $ 13.4 53% Middle East $ 0.8 4% $ 0.5 2% $ 7.5 30% Asia $ 3.2 16% $ 1.0 5% $ 0.7 3% Other $ 2.2 10% $ 4.4 20% $ 3.7 14% Total $ 20.6 $ 21.6 $ 25.3