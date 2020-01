** Oil and gas explorer's shares jump as much as 21.8% to 26.30 pence — biggest intraday jump in more than 2-1/2 years

** FY19 production at 3 mln barrels of oil; oil sales at 2.9 mln barrels of oil – HUR

** FY19 revenue at $170 mln — more than company's forecast

** HUR biggest pct gainer on LSE

** Stock fell ~24% in 2019

