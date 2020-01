Oil and gas explorer Kosmos Energy Ltd

said on Wednesday it would abandon and plug the Oldfield exploration well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as it failed to find significant amount of oil and gas.

Kosmos, which plans to drill three additional exploration wells in the Gulf of Mexico in 2020, said it expects about $24 million of exploration expense related to the drilling of the Oldfield well.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)