Maersk Drilling to present Annual Report for 2019













Maersk Drilling expects to release its Annual Report for 2019 on 5 February 2020 around 08:00 a.m. CET.

A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. CET on the same day. At the call, CEO Jorn Madsen and CFO Jesper Ridder Olsen will present the Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call can be followed live via webcast here .

The presentation slides for the conference call will be available beforehand here .

A replay of the conference call will be available afterwards on the Investor Relations site .

For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 2328 5733

Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo

Senior Press Officer

+45 2790 3102

Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Attachment