Maersk Drilling to present Annual Report for 2019

Maersk Drilling expects to release its Annual Report for 2019 on 5 February 2020 around 08:00 a.m. CET.
A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. CET on the same day. At the call, CEO Jorn Madsen and CFO Jesper Ridder Olsen will present the Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call can be followed live via webcast here.
The presentation slides for the conference call will be available beforehand here.
A replay of the conference call will be available afterwards on the Investor Relations site.
