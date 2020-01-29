Marathon Petroleum profit more than halves on $1.2 bln charge













U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a 53% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it took a $1.2 billion pre-tax charge primarily related to goodwill impairment in its limited partnership MPLX .

The company's midstream segment, which operates pipelines and terminals for crude and natural gas transportation, primarily reflects the results of MPLX and ANDX that Marathon acquired as a part of its $23 billion purchase of rival Andeavor in 2018.

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon is also in the middle of an organizational restructuring, and has begun searching for a new CEO as it looks to spinoff of retail operations, under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management and others.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $443 million, or 68 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $951 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.56 per share.

Total revenue and other income fell 4% to $31.38 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)