Martin midstream: Slumps after rev drop, annual distribution reset













** Midstream oil and gas co's units drop ~30% to $2.54; hit record low

** Q4 rev falls ~9.5% to $241.9 mln

** Resets annual distribution to $0.25 per unit from $1.00 per unit; says yet to reach leverage and distribution coverage ratio targets

** Leverage ratio at end of 2019 was 4.69 times, distribution coverage ration was 1.05 times

** In order to be competitive in today’s capital markets, adjusted leverage of below 4.00 times and a distribution coverage ratio of above 1.30 times is required – Ruben Martin, CEO of MMLP's general partner

** Sees 2020 net income of $0.2 mln and adj. EBITDA of $117.1 mln

** Units fell ~61% in 2019

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)