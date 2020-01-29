MPLX: Rises on reduced 2020 capex forecast













** Midtsream company's shares up 2.5% at $24.68

** MPLX lowers outlook for 2020 capex to $1.5 billion from the ~$2 billion

** Says it is targeting positive free cash flow, after capital investments and distributions in 2021

** Logistics and storage segments income from operations rises $40 million to $677 million in Q4

** Credit Suisse expects a positive reaction on the capex budget reduction and 2021 FCF outlook

** Says MPLX's adj. EBITDA of $1.32 bln is slightly above brokerage's estimate of $1.29 bln

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had fallen 8.3% over the past three months

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)