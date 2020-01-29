NEC Energy Solutions Announces the Completion of 4MW Energy Storage Project in Tusimice, Czech Republic













WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Energy Solutions, Inc. (NEC ES), announced today the completion of a 4MW/2.8MWh energy storage system in Tusimice, Czech Republic for IBG Cesko, a supplier of comprehensive energy solutions. The battery energy storage system will be used to test different delivery modes of energy support services within the joint research project called BAART established by the companies CEZ (customer) and CEPS (Czech TSO). The system is particularly focused on meeting the technical requirements for providing primary reserve support for the Czech transmission network.

“We chose to work with NEC because it is a reliable, global leader in battery storage technology,” said Ales Zazvorka, CEO of IBG Cesko. “The timing of the project, the complexity of the supply and the demanding logistics generated several challenges but in cooperation with NEC we were able to overcome those challenges successfully. As a result, the battery energy storage system was commissioned and turned over for operation prior to the end of the year.”

NEC provided its GSS® end-to-end grid storage solution and its AEROS® controls system, NEC’s proprietary energy storage control software along with installation supervision and commissioning.

“We were very pleased to work with IBG Cesko on this interesting research project that also happens to be one of the largest in the Czech Republic. IBG Cesko proved to be an excellent partner who worked with us seamlessly to get this project commissioned and operating before the end of the year,” said Mark Moreton, Sales Director EMEA for NEC Energy Solutions. “We look forward to working with IBG Cesko on future projects in the Czech Republic and beyond as we work to extend our global footprint.”

About IBG Cesko

IBG Cesko is a technology company providing comprehensive energy solutions in the following areas: decentralized energy production, energy storage, backup power supply, non-IT data center infrastructure, charging infrastructure for electromobility, traction battery systems and batteries for transport technology. Learn more at www.ibg.cz/en

About CEZ Group

CEZ Group is an established, integrated electricity conglomerate with operations in a number of countries in Central and Southeastern Europe and Turkey, headquartered in the Czech Republic. CEZ Group’s business activities abroad concern primarily electricity distribution, generation, trading, and sales, as well as natural gas trading and sales, commodity trading in wholesale markets, and active presence in energy services and renewables.

CEZ Energeticke sluzby, part of CEZ Group, provides comprehensive activities in construction energy management. Learn more at www.cez.cz/en

About CEPS

CEPS, a joint stock company, is the sole Czech Transmission System Operator and is a member of relevant European international organizations. The Company is responsible for maintaining the balance of electricity supply and demand within the Czech power system in real time (system services) and for organising cross-border power exchanges including transits. Learn more at www.ceps.cz/en

About NEC Energy Solutions

NEC Energy Solutions designs, manufactures, and integrates smart energy storage solutions for the electric grid and applications with critical power needs. Its megawatt-scale energy storage and control systems provide greater stability to the grid while maximizing renewable generation, while in telecom, datacenter, and other industrial applications, its high performance lithium-ion battery systems provide better value than traditional lead-acid batteries in tough, critical power applications. Learn more at www.neces.com.

