Nord Stream 2 exposes the limits of U.S. sanctions

By Dasha Afanasieva

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Washington doesn’t like the latest gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. But thus far, it’s failing to stop it. With sanctions against the projects’ builders likely to delay but not prevent the project’s completion, the so-called Nord Stream 2 is becoming a symbol of muddled U.S. policy towards Russia.

For Germany, the new underwater pipeline means greater energy security. It provides more choice and is reliable compared to older routes like the one through Ukraine. But across the Atlantic, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers oppose Nord Stream 2, fearing it will give Russia even more power over Europe’s energy supply and reduce the demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas. In December, U.S. President Donald Trump finally imposed sanctions on firms laying pipe for the project.

Compared to previous broadsides, these are rather modest. Pipeline construction halted, but with most of it already laid, President Vladimir Putin insists Russia has the equipment to finish the job by early 2021. Other hurdles, such as obtaining a permit to go through Danish waters and getting around European rules that forbid one entity from being both the producer and the supplier of natural gas, have also been cleared.

If Trump really wanted to stymie Nord Stream 2 he would sanction its customers. There are two reasons why he might not want to, though. The most immediate one is that it would badly damage relations with NATO ally Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel has already criticised U.S. actions. It would also anger Putin, with whom Trump appears to have a surprisingly close relationship.

But various shifts in the gas market also mean that U.S. sanctions may prove less intimidating than they used to be. Amid a general price-sapping gas glut, European storage tanks are full and some supply via Ukraine is assured. Russian and Ukrainian companies signed a final five-year agreement safeguarding Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine just 24 hours before the existing agreement ran out on New Year’s Eve. When Ukraine's Naftogaz warned there was little chance of agreement with Gazprom by Jan. 1, gas prices didn’t rise, showing how much the significance of this route has diminished. That implies any strong words echoing across the Atlantic from Washington won’t translate into deeds.

CONTEXT NEWS

– Russia will complete construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea without the help of foreign companies, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 28 citing comments by Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Elena Burmistrova.

– Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Jan. 11 he hoped Nord Stream 2 would be completed by the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2021, after sanctions imposed by the United States delayed construction.

– Last month, the Swiss-Dutch company Allseas suspended pipe-laying after Washington imposed sanctions against Nord Stream 2, saying the pipeline would make Europe too reliant on Russian gas.

