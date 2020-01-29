Out of thousands of innovators from across the globe, Phase Change Energy Solutions captured a place in the 2020 Global Cleantech 100

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Phase Change Energy Solutions (PCES or Phase Change), a leader in thermal energy management solutions, was named a 2020 Global Cleantech 100 company by Cleantech Group. Powered by BioPCM®, Phase Change solutions are used by customers in a wide range of industries including pharmaceuticals, building, transportation, food services, telecom, refrigeration, and thermal energy storage. BioPCM® absorbs heat when temperature exceeds a desired target and releases heat when temperature drops below that target, while itself remaining at its designed temperature.

Dr. Reyad Sawafta, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of PCES, commented, “We are honored and pleased to receive this prestigious recognition from the Cleantech group, validating the tireless efforts of our employees and partner organizations striving to provide sustainable solutions to our customers.” Further, Dr. Sawafta added, “Deploying BioPCM® solutions can reduce HVAC power consumption in buildings by up to 35 percent. We are proud of this proven performance of our products and look forward to continuing to help build a more sustainable human environment.”

The 2020 Global Cleantech 100 is the 11th edition of the respected annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future.

The list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global 80-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb.

“It feels right that our first list of the future-defining 2020s, should see a continued strengthening in the representation of truly impactful and necessary innovations to transform our diets, to enable a more renewable-heavy energy system, and to capture and utilize the vast levels of CO2 we have been freely emitting for decades,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “Also included in our 2020 list are some big and critical shots at solving global problems – from proving out fusion and next-gen batteries to zero carbon aviation.”

For detailed information on Phase Change Energy Solution’s outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group’s market intelligence platform i3 and search for Phase Change Energy Solutions.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyse opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners, is based in Chicago.

About Phase Change

Phase Change Energy Solutions, founded in 2011, is a global leader in the development of temperature control and energy-efficiency solutions utilizing phase change materials (PCMs). The company developed BioPCM®, a patented, plant-based, non-toxic and non-corrosive family of PCMs that can store large amounts of latent heat at targeted temperatures. Learn more at https://www.phasechange.com.

