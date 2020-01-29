Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Hong Kong stocks pull Asian shares lower













Click the following link to watch video: Source: Reuters Insider

Description: Asian shares fell as a spike in new Chinese virus cases sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and added to worries about the economic impact of the outbreak. But there are some signs that global financial markets may be regaining their composure after days of heavy selling sparked by the epidemic. Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Hello, and welcome to your Asia Insight. I am Angeline Ong. The death toll from the Coronavirus in China has risen to 132, with nearly 1,500 new cases reported. The total number of cases now stands at almost 6,000. While China has locked down most of Hubei province, the virus has still spread to more than a dozen countries from France to the United States. Beijing says it will allow the World Health Organization to send experts to the country to help it to understand how the disease has spread and how best to fight it.

The basic understanding is of highest importance. It is of importance for the transmission. Itâs of importance for how to develop means against it, how to develop treatment, and how ideally also find a vaccine.

Now, several countries have begun evacuating citizens from the Wuhan area. A chartered plane carrying 206 Japanese nationals has arrived at Tokyoâs Haneda Airport with additional flights planned. The US also says it has evacuated consulate staff and private citizens, although it did not specify a number. Australia says it will help some citizens leave Hubei and quarantine them on Christmas Island, normally used to house asylum seekers. Now, Facebook and other global companies including LG Electronics and HSBC are restricting travel to China. A great number of countries have raised travel warnings to the whole of Mainland China. According to an internal memo seen by Reuters, HSBC has banned all staff travel to Chinese-ruled Hong Kong for two weeks and to Mainland China until further notice. Chinaâs growth has helped power a global aviation moon over the last decade. But as the country curtails travel, a slowdown could hit the industry harder than ever before. United Airlines, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, and Finnair are among the carriers that have already canceled some flights to China. According to its website, British Airways has also stopped taking bookings for flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March. To Chinese Airlines, the impact of the new virus has been swift. On Wednesday, 23% of departures from Shanghai Hongqiao Airport have been canceled compared with 8% at the more internationally-focused Pudong Airport. Now, Asian shares fell as the spike in new virus cases and Hong Kong stocks tumbling and added to worries about the economic impact of the outbreak. Most of the losses were confined to Hong Kong shares though, which sank by almost 3% on their first session after 2.5-trading-day break for the Lunar New Year. The fall was led by declines in financial services, real estate, and consumer goods companies. Japanâs Nikkei rose partly because investors had already had a chance to react to the outbreak. However, there are some signs of optimism. Chinese stock futures in Singapore rebounded from two days of losses to their biggest gain in almost seven weeks. All prices are standing on firmer ground after a five-day round of talks that OPEC could extend cuts to production. They may be even deeper reductions on the table if oil demand in China is significantly impacted by the spread of the virus. Michael McCarthy, Chief Market Strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, says itâs a correction of a correction. At the moment itâs all about crown behavior rather than fundamentals. Now a look at some other companies in the news. Huawei says itâs reassured by the UKâs decision to allow it to participate in the rollout of its 5G networks. London will allow Huawei a limited role in the project despite pressure from the United States to ban the company. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled that high risk vendors such as Huawei will be allowed into the non-sensitive parts of network, but their involvement will be capped at 35%. Sources have told Reuters that Nissan is planning aggressive cost cuts to deal with an unexpected slump in sales. They say the belief in the board room is that the expansionist policy of former Chief Carlos Ghosn has failed. 4,300 middle management jobs will be culled and two factories as part of a plan to add at least $4.4 billion to the companyâs bottom line. And Maruti Suzuki India has reported lower than expected quarterly earnings. Net profit rose to $220 million for the three months to the end of December. Analysts had expected $231 million. Maruti spent more in promotions as the countryâs automotive industry slows down. And thatâs it from your Asia Insight. Donât forget you can watch more videos on Reuters.com. I am Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.