Reuters Insider – Reuters Today: Santander, Apple, Coronavirus, Oil, Sterling

European stocks get a lift from upbeat earnings from Santander, but growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus is capping gains. Shares in Apple suppliers rose on the iPhone giant's results. Oil prices snapped a five-day losing streak on OPEC output targets. Plus, sterling falls to a one-week low against the dollar ahead of the Bank of England meeting and Britain's departure from the EU.

