Statement By CUB Executive Director David Kolata On Gov. Pritzker’s State of the State Address

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — “We thank Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for recognizing the urgent need for clean energy legislation that puts consumers and climate first. As a member of the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, CUB looks forward to working with the governor, the legislative leaders, and all members of the General Assembly to pass legislation that protects our power bills and our planet. CUB supports the Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA) because it is the only proposal that would shield consumers from the impact of a federal regulatory ruling led by appointees of President Trump that will raise electric bills for most Illinois residents. CEJA also contains ironclad consumer protections that guarantee lower electric bills, and provisions that promote beneficial electrification. In short, the Clean Energy Jobs Act has a clear plan for reaching 100 percent clean energy by 2030 while protecting our electric bills, promoting transportation electrification, and lowering costs.”

-From Gov. Pritzker’s State of the State Address on Wednesday, Jan. 29:

Our spring agenda must also address the pressing issue of adopting new clean energy legislation that reduces carbon pollution, promotes renewable energy, and accelerates electrification of our transportation sector. We saw the effects of climate change right here in Illinois last year with a polar vortex, devastating floods, record lake levels, and emergency declarations in more than a third of Illinois’ counties.

Urgent action is needed — but let me be clear, the old ways of negotiating energy legislation are over. It’s time to put consumers and climate first. I’m not going to sign an energy bill written by the utility companies.

CUB is Illinois’ leading nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping block rate hikes, secure refunds, and fight for clean, low-cost energy. For more information, call CUB’s Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

