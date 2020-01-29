Teck Resources says ‘anyone’s guess’ whether Canada will approve oil sands project













The outcome of the Canadian government's pending decision on whether to approve Teck Resources Ltd's Frontier oil sands project is "anyone's guess," the company's chief executive, Don Lindsay, said on Wednesday.

At full capacity, the C$20.6 billion ($15.67 billion) Frontier could produce 260,000 barrels per day of bitumen in northern Alberta, making it one of the largest in the oil sands. Canada has until the end of February to decide, although delay is an option, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Tuesday.

Frontier is expected to cause significant adverse effects to wetlands, old-growth forests, and a bison herd, according to a review panel that was established by the federal government and Alberta Energy Regulator.

“Remember, it’s not dirty oil," Lindsay said at a CIBC investor conference in Banff, Alberta. "The carbon emissions are half the industry average in North America per barrel. This would actually displace dirty oil."

Lindsay said Teck has told the government that for it to build Frontier, it needs a pipeline to be built, a partner, and favorable oil prices.

