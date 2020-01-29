U.S. crude stocks rise more than expected, as refiners cut runs-EIA













U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.5 million barrels in the week to Jan. 24 to 431.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 482,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 758,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 933,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates fell by 3.3 percentage points, in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week to 261.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles , which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 144.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 133,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

(Reporting By New York Energy Desk)