U.S. natgas futures fall close to four-year lows on milder weather forecasts













U.S. natural gas futures fell close to their lowest in almost four years on Wednesday on forecasts for milder weather through mid February than earlier expected.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.8 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.906 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:32 a.m. EST (1232 GMT). If the contract were to close at its current level it would be within a couple cents of its lowest settle since March 2016.

The March future, which will soon be the front-month, traded down about 2 cents to $1.89 per mmBtu.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have collapsed 34%. Record production and mild weather have enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes much less likely.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states will turn from warmer-than-normal now to mostly colder from Feb. 9-13. That, however, is warmer than Tuesday's outlook, which called for cold from Feb. 5-12. So far, this winter has been milder than usual with average daily temperatures 3 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal in December and 5 degrees higher in January.

Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 120.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 120.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week is lower than Refinitiv's 123.6-bcfd estimate on Tuesday due to an expected drop in heating demand.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to jump to a record 9.4 bcfd on Wednesday, according to early pipeline flow data from Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week.

The U.S. gas industry is counting on LNG exports, which soared 53% in 2018 and 68% in 2019, to remain the biggest driver of future demand growth.

But mild winter weather in Europe and Asia that is similar to North America has caused some gas prices in both LNG importing regions to fall to their lowest in years.

Some analysts say U.S. LNG export arbitrage to Asia has already closed and the window to Europe could close in coming months as Asian firms divert cargos to Europe and European hubs struggle to absorb additional supplies. That could prompt some U.S. LNG exporters to temporarily shut their plants due to a lack of demand.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 179 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 24. That compares with a decline of 171 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 149 bcf for the period.

If correct, the decrease for the week ended Jan. 24 would cut stockpiles to 2.768 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 8.4% above the five-year average of 2.553 tcf for this time of year.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Jan. 17 Jan. 24 average

24(Forecast) (Actual) Jan. 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -179 -92 -171 -149

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 416 424 464 434 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 6 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 418 426 470 437

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.9 94.2 87.5 75.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 7.8 7.5 9.6 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.9 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 102.6 101.8 101.7 98.0 85.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.9 2.9 2.3 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.6 5.1 5.2 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.8 9.2 9.5 4.1 1.6 U.S. Commercial 18.4 15.2 15.5 21.1 16.9 U.S. Residential 31.3 24.8 25.8 36.0 29.6 U.S. Power Plant 31.3 30.0 29.1 29.1 24.2 U.S. Industrial 25.9 25.0 25.1 26.3 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.7 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.1 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 114.7 102.5 103.2 119.9 102.5 Total U.S. Demand 131.2 120.2 120.6 131.5 110.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.96 2.03 Transco Z6 New York 2.00 2.01 PG&E Citygate 2.60 2.65 Dominion South 1.62 1.58 Chicago Citygate 1.82 1.84 Algonquin Citygate 2.45 2.05 SoCal Citygate 3.00 3.12 Waha Hub 0.27 0.28

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 25.25 21.75 PJM West 25.25 23.00 Ercot North 21.50 18.00 Mid C 26.50 18.38 Palo Verde 17.50 16.25 SP-15 28.25 27.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)