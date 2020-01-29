U.S. natural gas stocks seen down 195 bcf in week to Jan. 24













U.S. utilities likely pulled a larger-than-usual 195 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as slowing production pressured inventories, while colder weather boosted heating demand, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

If correct, that would be the first above-average withdrawal since the week ended Dec. 20 and compares with a decline of 171 bcf during the same week a year ago, and a five-year (2015-2019) average withdrawal of 143 bcf for the period.

Utilities pulled 92 bcf of gas from storage during the prior week ended Jan. 17

If estimates are on target, the decrease during the week ended Jan. 24 would reduce stockpiles to 2.752 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 7.8% above the five-year average and 23.9% above the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

Gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged just 94.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week, down from an average of 94.6 bcfd during the week to Jan. 17.

The weather, meanwhile, was close to normal last week with 198 heating degree days (HDDs), on par with a 30-year average of 200 HDDs for the period. That was well above the 138 HDDs seen in the prior week to Jan. 17.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius), and are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 17 analysts, who estimated withdrawals ranging from 212 bcf to 139 bcf, with a median draw of 193 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Jan. 31 ranged from a withdrawal of 193 bcf to 105 bcf, with a mean decline of 122 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 228 bcf for the same week last year, and a five-year average reduction of 143 bcf.

The following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billion cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in

bcf) Platts Analytics GWO -212 Tradition Energy -210 Energy Aspects -209 PointLogic -206 Macquarie Group -204 Refinitiv -202 Energy Ventures Analysis -199 IEG Vantage -196 Price Futures Group -193 EMI DTN -190 Schneider Electric -190 ENGIE Insight -188 Ritterbusch Associates -188 Citi Futures -187 Gelber & Associates -180 SMC Report -179 C H Guernsey -139

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Marguerita Choy)