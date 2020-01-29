











U.S. oil may fall to $51.54 per barrel, following its failure to break a resistance at $54.67.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% projection level of a downward wave (3). The failure to overcome this barrier indicates a further development of the downtrend within a falling channel.

The bounce from the Jan. 27 low of $52.13 may have been driven by a wave (4), the fourth wave of a five-wave cycle from the Jan. 8 high of $65.65. This wave will be totally reversed by the current wave (5).

On the daily chart, the bounce looks like a pullback towards the lower trendline of a wedge, which has been confirmed as a bearish continuation pattern, suggesting a target around $39.26.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals.

