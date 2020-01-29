UK's Johnson: No Middle East peace plan is perfect but Trump's has merits













British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday no Middle East peace plan was perfect, but the one put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump had the merit of being a two-state solution and should be considered by Palestinian leaders.

"No peace plan is perfect but this has the merit of a two-state solution, it is a two-state solution, it would ensure that Jerusalem is both the capital of Israel and of the Palestinian people," Johnson said in parliament.

