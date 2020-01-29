US recap: As-expected Fed leaves FX calm; EUR/USD still struggling













Relatively tight ranges prevailed in FX and most other markets ahead of the FOMC, and the as-expected result — no change in fed funds and a 5 bp hike in IOER — will probably leave markets refocusing on China's coronavirus outbreak and its economic consequences. The Fed said it will continue term and overnight repo through at least April and continue to monitor incoming data including global developments and muted inflation pressures. U.S. Q4 GDP on Thursday will attract the market's attention. Growth estimates from some banks have been trimmed toward the mid-1.0%s from above 2% due to recent data misses. Markets are still fully pricing in a 25bp Fed cut by their Nov. 5 meeting, two days after the election, but also 23bp of easing is priced in for the September meeting and July is a coin-toss. Leading Wednesday's pre-Fed news flow, the coronavirus has overtaken the SARS virus in scope and a Chinese government economist said it could lop 1% or more off China’s Q1 y/y GDP, but also that it would likely elicit strong fiscal and monetary stimulus responses. That response is something risk traders hope will limit the damage to risky assets. Second-tier U.S. advance trade balance and pending home sales, the latter with its biggest drop since May 2010, kept Treasury yields heavy and marginally slowed the broader dollar index uptrend, today at its highest since Dec. 2. The downtrend in EUR/USD is closing the gap on November’s 1.0981 low, despite some upbeat euro zone consumer confidence readings, as the European economy faces Brexit and trade deal risks, with little room for further ECB stimulus and calls for fiscal stimulus landing on deaf ears from the few with room to do deploy it. USD/JPY was stuck in a tight range near 109 as both currencies are havens, though superior Treasury yields and U.S. economic growth prospects are keeping the Japanese interested in buying dips unless stocks begin to trend lower. The pound remained soggy, as it’s becoming clear that the UK and EU are ready for a post-Brexit trade and regulatory fight, with the UK digging in on fishing rights at the risk of a worse deal for the much large financial services industry, for example. AUD, CNH and most EM/commodity-linked currencies weren’t as hopeful about the coronavirus impact being limited as equities. Copper and crude oil were also soggy, with only small risk-off gains in silver and gold.

