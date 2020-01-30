ARA gasoline stocks down by 2.5% -Insights Global













Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub fell by almost 2.5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

* The gasoline market remained tight, and exports to the Middle East, Africa, Mediterranean and Caribbean drove the stocks down, Insights Global's Patrick Kulsen said.

* Naphtha inventories significantly increased on incoming cargoes and subdued exports, Kulsen said.

* Gasoil stocks also rose as the Asian supply of middle distillates increased.

* Jet fuel stocks fell despite imports from the UAE.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)

30/01/2020 23/01/2020 31/01/2019 Gasoline 1,019 1,046 1,375 Naphtha 278 234 242 Gasoil 2,548 2,392 2,374 Fuel oil 989 1,076 946 Jet fuel 497 548 659

Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline Sweden, France, UK Nigeria, UAE, Puerto

Rico, Libya, UK Naphtha Spain, Finland, Russia, none

UK Gasoil India, Algeria, Russia West Africa, UK Fuel oil Norway, UK, Germany Malta Jet fuel UAE none

