Cheniere Energy drops lawsuit against Tellurian chairman, vice chairman













Tellurian Inc on Thursday said Cheniere Energy Inc has dismissed all claims against its Chairman Charif Souki and Vice Chairman Martin Houston.

Cheniere Energy, the largest U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, had sued its former chairman and chief executive, Souki, in February 2019, alleging he conspired to help finance a joint venture that led to the formation of rival Tellurian.

Tellurian is developing an LNG export plant in Louisiana called Driftwood, which is one of about a dozen of LNG export projects under development in North America.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)