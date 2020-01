** Oil and gas producer's shares fall 3.4% at 52 cents

** U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration probing fire that killed one worker and injured three others at CHK's remote site near Deanville, Texas on Wednesday

** Chesapeake acquired this acreage from WildHorse Resource Development in 2019 ** Stock fell ~64% over the past three months, as of last close

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)