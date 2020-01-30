EMGS – Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter 2019 results













Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (EMGS) will release its fourth quarter 2019 results on Thursday 06 February 2020.

CEO Bjørn Petter Lindhom and CFO Anders Eimstad will present the results from 10:00 CET.

The presentation will be broadcasted live over the Internet, and the webcast can be accessed on www.emgs.com . It will be possible to post questions through the webcast.

The quarterly report and the presentation will be available for download on EMGS’ website www.emgs.com and the Oslo Stock Exchange, www.newsweb.no from about 7:30am on Thursday 06 February 2020.

Contact

Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 94 825 836

About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company’s services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.

EMGS operates on a worldwide basis with offices in Trondheim, Oslo, Houston, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and Kuala Lumpur.