Four additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are expected at northwest European terminals between Jan. 31 and March 2, port and Refinitiv shipping data showed on Thursday.

Three of the tankers – Rias Baixas Knutsen, Christophe De Margerie and Al Mayeda – are due to deliver cargoes to Britain.

One of the tankers – Lena River – is heading to Belgium to tranship a cargo.

