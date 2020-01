* After breaking below 200-WMA Brent crude trades a range entirely below it

* 200-WMA is USD 60.67/bbl. Range this week USD 58.50-60.62/bbl

* China crisis now weighing on risk appetite more heavily

* EIA weekly crude stocks rising much more than expected

* News is bearish. Techs are more bearish. Major fibo now exposed

* USD 55.99 is a 76.4% retracement of rise from USD 49.93

* Aug/Oct 2019 lows USD 55.88/56.15. USD 3/bbl drop likely perhaps USD 9/bbl