Press release

Stockholm

January 30, 2020

Maha Energy AB (publ) Announce Approval of Additional 800 BOPD Offtake Volume for Tie Field Oil Production

Tie Field Oil Refinery Offtake Arrangement

Maha is pleased to announce the final approval by Brazilian Authorities for an increase in refined oil products volume for one of the company’s key customers. As previously communicated, Maha was waiting for the local refinery to receive a final approval by Brazilian Authorities to expand its’ refining volumes.

The approval means that Maha can increase Tie Field oil deliveries to that specific refinery by an additional 800 BOPD. Overall delivery availability to the refinery is now 3 000 BOPD to Maha.

“We are very pleased that this approval is finally secured. Maha now have crude oil offtake agreements in place at the Tie Field for a total of 4 850 BOPD. When we assumed the field in July, 2017, offtake was limited to 1 100 BOPD.” Jonas Lindvall, CEO of Maha Energy AB said.

