Marathon Petroleum Corp: Rises on Speedway unit sale prospects













** U.S. refiner's shares rise 4.1% to $56.60 in extended trading

** MPC shares react to a Bloomberg reporter's tweet saying co is exploring sale of its gas station and convenience store business, Speedway, alongside an IPO

** In October, MPC said it would spin-off its Speedway business into an independent public co, conceding to some demands from hedge fund Elliott who revived their call to split co into 3

** Under Elliott's plan, Marathon's transportation and storage business will become MPLX, its refining business will be the "New Marathon" and its retail business will be Speedway, with a market cap of $18 billion.

** MPC shares rose 2.1% in 2019

(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha)