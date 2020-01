** Oil and gas producer's shares fall 8.4% to $20.66 in premarket trade

** Co posts Q4 net loss attributable of $71.7 mln vs year-ago profit of $103.4 mln

** Posts Q4 loss per share of 46 cents vs profit of 59 cents a year earlier

** Also reports Q4 production of 194,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), lower than previous estimates of 198,000-206,000 boepd

** MUR shares have climbed ~ 15% in 2019

