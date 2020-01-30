Oil sees margin improvement as demand grows on IMO 2020, easing trade tensions













South Korea's S-Oil Corp said on Friday it expects refining margins to improve this year, with rising demand for oil products supported by a switch to cleaner shipping fuels and easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Refiners have produced more low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and marine gasoil (MGO) for the global shipping industry after the International Maritime Organization (IMO) introduced new rules on marine fuels from January this year.

S-Oil, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco , said in an earnings statement, that demand growth in 2020 is expected to outpace the annual increase in supply.

"The company will maximise operations of desulphurisation units to take full advantage of IMO benefits," Cho Yong-kuk, S-Oil's treasurer, said on a call with analysts.

S-Oil said refining margins fell in the final quarter of 2019 as the startup of new Chinese refineries boosted industry capacity, while margins for high sulphur fuel oil were hit ahead of the implementation of the IMO's marine fuel rules.

The company posted an operating profit of 39 billion won ($33.4 million) in the October-December period, swinging back to the black from an operating loss of 333 billion won for the same period a year ago, as stable oil prices helped offset depressed margins.

For 2020, the refiner will boost output of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) to capitalise on strong VLSFO margins, said Ko Gwang-cheol, S-Oil's head of investment relations. It would limit planned maintenance to its smallest units and aimed to sell about 35,000 barrels per day of VLSFO.

The refiner said it planned to shut down its No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) and No.2 residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) for maintenance, potentially in the second half of the year.

Refining margins or cracks for VLSFO have averaged at $25.60 a barrel in January, up from $20.62 a barrel in the fourth quarter.

Shares of S-Oil edged up 0.4% by 0208 GMT after the earnings announcement, while the wider market was 0.2% higher.

SK Innovation, the owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, is set to announce its fourth quarter earnings later on Friday.

(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)