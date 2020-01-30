Opinion Dynamics Is Pleased to Welcome Catherine Izard and Arlis Reynolds to Our Senior Management Team













WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Opinion Dynamics (www.opiniondynamics.com) is pleased to welcome two new hires to our senior management team: Catherine Izard, as Director of Data Analysis, and Arlis Reynolds as Director of Engineering.

“Both Catherine and Arlis bring outstanding qualifications in our industry and will work with the rest of our great team to help our current and future clients evolve into what is next in the energy space,” says Brad Kates, CEO.

Catherine joins Opinion Dynamics from PG&E where she was a senior member of PG&E’s Strategic Data Science Team, serving as the technical lead on a variety of novel advanced analytics projects. At Opinion Dynamics, Catherine will work with our data analytics team to turn data into information by providing thought leadership and technical oversight, as well as championing our quality control efforts.

Arlis brings over a decade’s worth of direct energy experience to our engineering team. She is a gifted methodologist, manager and strategic thinker. “Arlis will provide great value to all of our current work, and most notably will help our clients navigate our changing industry,” said Bill Norton, President and COO.

These new hires are an exciting opportunity to add experienced individuals to the management team. “Both Catherine and Arlis are outstanding additions to our organization and both will help to facilitate the work we do for our clients both now and moving forward,” says Kates.

About Opinion Dynamics—Opinion Dynamics works to advance knowledge to address emerging energy and social issues through sound and insightful research. It is the largest independently-owned company that focuses on research surrounding energy efficiency and the new energy paradigm. It is headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in Northern and Southern California, Portland Oregon, as well as satellite offices throughout the country. For more information, visit www.opiniondynamics.com.