Permex Petroleum Corporation Publishes Annual CEO Letter to Shareholders













Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 30, 2020) – Permex Petroleum Corporation, (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) (the “Corporation“) announces that it has published its Annual Letter to Shareholders from CEO, Mehran Ehsan, on the Company's website at: http://www.permexpetroleum.com/news/news/.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation – www.permexpetroleum.com

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior Oil & Gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of west Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Permex Petroleum US Corporation is a licensed operator in both states; and owns and operates on Private, State and Federal land.

