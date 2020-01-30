Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Caterpillar reports, along with oil majors













Click the following link to watch video: Source: Reuters Insider

Description: Analysts are expecting lower earnings from Caterpillar, due to uncertainties caused by the US-China trade war. Exxon and Chevron also report. And the U.S. Commerce Department releases consumer spending data from December. Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Welcome to your Day Ahead, I am Leah Duncan. Stocks dropped Thursday over fears of the new coronavirus epidemic, while weak earnings from Facebook and others added to the gloom. The main US indexes are on track for their second weekly declines, Friday, the market will react to more company earnings as well as economic data. A report from the US Commerce Department on consumer spending will be released. Consumer spending accounts for roughly 70% of US economic activity. And economists are anticipating an increase of 0.3% in December, compared to a 0.4% gain in November. Consumer spending has been supported by the lowest unemployment rate in almost half a century. The final reading on the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for January also comes out. That reading is expected to hold steady at 99.1. Turning to earnings, we get a read on industrials when Caterpillar reports. The heavy equipment maker will release fourth quarter results before the market opens. Analysts are expecting lower earnings due to uncertainties caused by the US-China trade war which has slowed down machine sales. Investors will focus on the company's guidance for 2020 for clues about the health of the overall manufacturing economy which has been experiencing a mild recession. The stock is down 9% year to date. And oil major Chevron and ExxonMobil are also on the earnings calendar. Analysts anticipate Chevron's fourth quarter earnings to be down more than 25% from the same quarter a year ago. In December, Chevron said it expected to take a $10 billion to $11 billion charge in the quarter and was considering selling some natural gas projects to prepare for long-term low prices. Exxon's earnings, meanwhile, could likely fall sharply as well on weakness in chemical and refining. Exxon shares have dropped almost 12% over the past year; Chevron has performed a bit better, down 2.5%. Well that is your Day Ahead. I am Leah Duncan and this is Reuters.