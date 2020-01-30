Shell faces slog to keep least-bad oil major title













By George Hay

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Ben van Beurden ought to be looking over his shoulder. Royal Dutch Shell’s chief executive knows rival BP will soon have a new boss, Bernard Looney, who is likely to upgrade its approach to carbon reduction. The Anglo-Dutch group’s annual results on Thursday underline the difficulties Shell faces in keeping investors happy while holding on to its title of least-worst oil major.

Along with Repsol and Total , Shell is the only major oil company to have laid out plans to cut not only its so-called Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions produced by its operations, but also Scope 3 emissions produced when its customers burn fossil fuels in their cars. The latter accounts for around 90% of the 700 million-odd tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions emanating from Shell products, and a similar level for rivals. Van Beurden and his counterparts at Repsol and Total can therefore tell increasingly climate-focused investors, such as BlackRock , that they are leaders in the sustainability stakes.

But the Shell boss also has to please shareholders who want hard cash now. Despite a strong performance from his energy trading arm, a 10% decline in oil and gas prices in 2019 contributed to him missing analysts’ expectations. With net debt creeping up above 29% of total capital, he will buy back only $1 billion worth of shares by April, compared with $2.75 billion last quarter. That will make it harder for Shell to complete its $25 billion buyback programme by the end of the year as planned.

Meanwhile, Looney could adopt a Scope 3 target. That would make Shell’s halo shine less brightly, particularly if the new BP boss pledges to emulate Repsol’s goal to reduce net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. Van Beurden’s targets are less ambitious.

Shell’s strategy does admittedly suit a world in which the likes of BlackRock are focused on Scope 3 emissions. A greater focus on lower carbon-emitting gas does not necessarily lead to lower Scope 1 and 2 operational emissions, Morningstar reckons. But its focus on zero-carbon renewables means that its overall Scope 3-inclusive emissions targets are more believable than the targets of rivals who remain focused on oil.

Still, van Beurden can’t magically change his spots. The $15 billion annual dividend that shareholders expect is most easily financed by oil projects, which generate higher returns than the sub-10% ones typically offered by renewable equivalents. Shell will have to decide whether to be bold, or fade into the pack.

– Royal Dutch Shell said on Jan. 30 that its 2019 net profit after stripping out one-offs and the effect of price changes on inventory was $16.5 billion, down 23% from a year earlier and below a $16.7 billion forecast from a company-provided survey of analysts. Fourth-quarter net profit was $2.9 billion, compared with a forecast of $3.2 billion.

– Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said the company’s intention to buy back $25 billion worth of shares remained unchanged, but the pace of purchases would be subject to macro conditions and further debt reduction. Shell’s gearing, or its net debt divided by total capital, rose to 29.3%, compared with 27.9% at the end of the third quarter.

– Shell shares were down 4.5% at 24.10 euros at 0830 GMT on Jan. 30.

