** Shares of oil major Shell fall as much as 4.5% to 2035p, their lowest since July 2017

** Co's Q4 profit halved to $2.9 bln, its lowest in over 3 years, hurt by weaker oil & gas prices

** Co cuts pace of its $25 bln buyback programme

** Adj. net income of $2,931 mln was 9% below consensus of $3,218 mln and 12% lower than Jefferies estimates – brokerage note

** Including session's losses, Shell shares have fallen about 9% in the last 12 months

(Reporting by Safia Infant in Bengaluru)