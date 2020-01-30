Singapore fuel oil stocks at multi-month high despite weaker imports













Singapore's residual fuel oil inventories jumped to a more than seven-month high in the week to Jan. 29 despite lower weekly net import volumes, official data showed on Thursday.

– Onshore fuel oil stocks rose by 737,000 barrels (about 116,000 tonnes) from the previous week to 23.555 million barrels, or 3.709 million tonnes, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. That was their highest since the week to June 19.

– Net import volumes dropped to 534,000 tonnes, down 48% from the previous week and below the 2019 weekly average of 686,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.

– Compared with the same period last year, however, residual fuel stocks were 16% higher.

– Trade sources said that spot demand for Singapore bunkers has reduced over the past two weeks, helping to ease the price differential for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil to marine gasoil on a delivered basis and relieving the tight availability of barges at the world's top bunkering hub.

– Singapore's fuel oil net exports to Guam topped the list for the week at 36,000 tonnes, followed by the Philippines with 34,000 tonnes and Sri Lanka with 22,000 tonnes.

– The largest net imports into Singapore were Malaysia's 269,000 tonnes, followed by Iraq with 91,000 tonnes, Russia's 68,000 tonnes and Japan's 63,000 tonnes.

– Weekly Singapore imports from Russia and the United Arab Emirates both dropped to six-week lows during the week to Jan. 29. Both countries are regular fuel oil exporters to Singapore.

– Fuel oil inventories in Singapore averaged 21.081 million barrels, or 3.32 million tonnes, per week in 2019. Jan 29 Total Imports Total Exports Net Imports Fuel oil (in CHINA 0 0 0 tonnes)

GUAM 0 36,140 -36,140

INDIA 0 282 -282

INDONESIA 12,503 0 12,503

IRAQ 90,720 0 90,720

JAPAN 62,539 0 62,539

KOREA, REP OF 40,220 0 40,220

MALAYSIA 309,595 40,214 269,381

NETHERLANDS 2,762 0 2,762

PAPUA NEW GUINEA 0 8,096 -8,096

PHILIPPINES 0 34,246 -34,246

RUSSIA 68,108 0 68,108

SRI LANKA 0 21,523 -21,523

TAIWAN 32,842 0 32,842

THAILAND 12,022 0 12,022

UNITED ARAB 49,012 0 49,012

EMIRATES

UNITED STATES 0 0 0

VIETNAM 0 5,881 -5,881

TOTAL 680,322 146,383 533,939

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh Editing by David Goodman)