Taiwan’s CPC buys African, U.S. crude for April – sources













* Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp has purchased 5 million barrels of crude from the United States and West Africa for April-arrival via a tender, trade sources said on Friday.

* The refiner purchased 2 million barrels of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland crude at a premium close to $5 a barrel to dated Brent on a cost-and-freight basis, the sources said.

* The company also bought 2 million barrels of Nigerian Forcados and Angolan Cabinda crude and 1 million barrels of Chad's Doba, they said.

* The heavier African crude grades would enable CPC to produce more low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) to meet strong demand from ships this year as they comply with new emission rules from the International Maritime Organization, according to the sources.

* CPC has been exporting the new 0.5% LSFO since December.

