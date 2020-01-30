Taiwan’s CPC buys African, U.S. crude for April – sources

* Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp has purchased 5 million barrels of crude from the United States and West Africa for April-arrival via a tender, trade sources said on Friday. * The refiner purchased 2 million barrels of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland crude at a premium close to $5 a barrel to dated Brent on a cost-and-freight basis, the sources said. * The company also bought 2 million barrels of Nigerian Forcados and Angolan Cabinda crude and 1 million barrels of Chad's Doba, they said. * The heavier African crude grades would enable CPC to produce more low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) to meet strong demand from ships this year as they comply with new emission rules from the International Maritime Organization, according to the sources. * CPC has been exporting the new 0.5% LSFO since December. (Reporting by Florence Tan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)