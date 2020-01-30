U.S. natgas fall close to 4-year low for second day on milder weather forecasts













U.S. natural gas futures fell to their lowest in almost four years for a second day in a row on Thursday on forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected.

That decline came ahead of a federal report expected to show the first bigger than usual storage draw since late December.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 195 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 24. That compares with a decline of 171 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 149 bcf for the period.

If correct, the decrease for the week ended Jan. 24 would cut stockpiles to 2.752 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 7.8% above the five-year average of 2.553 tcf for this time of year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for the most active contract for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.2 cents, or 1.2%, to $1.843 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:48 a.m. EST. If the contract closes at its current level, it would be the lowest close since March 2016 for a second day in a row.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have collapsed 37%. Record production and mild weather have enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes unlikely.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states will turn from mostly warmer-than-normal now to colder from Feb. 9-14. That is a little warmer than Wednesday's outlook for next week. So far, this winter has been milder than usual with average daily temperatures 3 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal in December and 5 degrees higher in January.

Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from 120.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 119.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week is lower than Refinitiv's 120.6-bcfd estimate on Wednesday due to an expected drop in heating demand.

The demand decline comes despite an increase in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants to a record high 9.5 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week.

Pipeline flows to Mexico, meanwhile, eased to 5.7 bcfd on Wednesday from 5.8 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 5.2 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 6.2 bcfd on Sept. 18.

Gas output in the Lower 48 states edged up to 93.8 bcfd on Wednesday from 93.7 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.1 bcfd last week and a daily record high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Jan. 17 Jan. 24 average

24(Forecast) (Actual) Jan. 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -195 -92 -171 -149

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 422 416 464 431 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 6 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 424 418 470 434

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.9 94.1 87.5 75.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 8.0 7.5 9.6 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.9 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 102.6 101.9 101.5 98.0 85.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.9 2.9 2.3 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.7 5.2 5.2 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.8 9.2 9.5 4.1 1.6 U.S. Commercial 18.4 15.1 15.1 21.1 16.9 U.S. Residential 31.3 24.7 25.0 36.0 29.6 U.S. Power Plant 31.3 30.1 29.2 29.1 24.2 U.S. Industrial 25.9 25.0 25.0 26.3 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.1 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 114.7 102.4 101.8 119.9 102.5 Total U.S. Demand 131.2 120.1 119.3 131.5 110.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.93 1.96 Transco Z6 New York 1.93 2.00 PG&E Citygate 2.62 2.60 Dominion South 1.51 1.62 Chicago Citygate 1.80 1.82 Algonquin Citygate 2.23 2.45 SoCal Citygate 3.10 3.00 Waha Hub 0.38 0.27

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 27.75 25.25 PJM West 26.25 25.25 Ercot North 24.25 21.50 Mid C 15.25 26.50 Palo Verde 21.50 17.50 SP-15 29.75 28.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski)