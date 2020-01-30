U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 201 BCF













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

In billion cubic feet except where noted:

Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 01/24/2020 01/17/2020 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change

flow East 638 696 -58 -58 533 19.7 583 9.4 Midwest 761 815 -54 -54 616 23.5 687 10.8 Mountain 143 151 -8 -8 115 24.3 144 -0.7 Pacific 210 220 -10 -10 179 17.3 235 -10.6 South Central 995 1,065 -70 -70 778 27.9 904 10.1 Salt 297 328 -31 -31 280 6.1 270 10.0 Nonsalt 698 737 -39 -39 498 40.2 634 10.1 Total 2,746 2,947 -201 -201 2,222 23.6 2,553 7.6

Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 195 bcf in the latest week.

The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units.

Data extracted from EIA website : ()