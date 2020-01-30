Valero Energy: Up as Q4 profit beats on strength in Gulf Coast margins













** Shares of U.S. refiner rise 1.2% to $87.47

** Company reports profit of $2.13/shr beating analysts' average estimate of $1.62/shr – Refinitiv data

** Refining margins in VLO's biggest unit, U.S. Gulf Coast operations, rose 16% to $1.64 bln

** Refineries operated well at 96% utilization, allowing us to take advantage of wider sour crude oil differentials and weakness in high sulfur residual feedstocks in Q4 – CEO Joe Gorder

** Evercore ISI analysts call the results a positive surprise with both refining throughput and operating margins higher than brokerage's expectations, sees seasonal strength ahead

** Company well-positioned to continue generating strong cash flow, which will likely be used for higher dividends and share buybacks – Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland

** Stock rose ~25% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)