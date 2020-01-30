Valero refineries to run up to 91% of combined capacity in Q1 2020 -company













Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp plans for its 15 refineries to operate up to 91% of their combined capacity of 3.13 million barrels per day (bpd), said Homer Bhullar, vice president of investor relations, in a Thursday conference call.

Valero's eight U.S. Gulf Coast refineries will set the pace for the company with plans to operate between 89% and 91% of their combined crude oil throughput capacity of 1.8 million bpd, Bhullar said during the conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)