What to Watch in the Day Ahead – Friday, January 31













(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union at the stroke of midnight Brussels time, after which the country will no longer be an EU member state and will be considered a third country. However, it will enter a transition period until Dec. 31, 2020, designed to provide more time for citizens and businesses to adapt. During the transition, Britain will continue to apply EU law but will no longer be represented in EU institutions.

A report from the U.S. Commerce Department will likely show consumer spending rose 0.3% in December, after gaining 0.4% in November. The report will also show personal income rising 0.3% in December from 0.5% in the month before. (0830/1330) Final reading of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is expected to remain unchanged at 99.1 in January, compared with December. (1000/1500)

Oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp are scheduled to report their fourth-quarter results. Chevron's earnings are expected to be affected by a sharp decline in natural gas prices and an $11 million charge related to asset impairment. Exxon's earnings will likely fall sharply from a year ago on weakness in chemical and refining. Separately, Phillips 66 is expected to post lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue. Investors will be closely looking at its 2020 capital spending budget and updates on any new projects after it recently cancelled a renewable diesel project in Washington.

Caterpillar Inc will release its fourth-quarter results in premarket hours. The heavy equipment maker is expected to report lower earnings, hurt by uncertainties caused by the U.S.-China trade war that has slowed down machine sales. Investors will focus on the company's guidance for 2020 for clues about the health of the overall manufacturing economy, which has been experiencing a mild recession.

Honeywell International Inc is expected to report a rise in fourth-quarter profit, benefiting from higher sales of aircraft spare parts and services as older planes remain in service for longer in the wake of the 737 MAX grounding.

Charter Communications Inc is expected to post a rise in fourth-quarter revenue as more customers opted for its broadband and high-speed internet services amid stiff competition from fellow telecom operators in the United States.

A report from Statistics Canada will likely show Canada's economic growth was flat in November. The country's economy shrank by 0.1% in October, the first monthly decline since February. (0830/1330) A separate report from Statistics Canada is expected to show growth in producer prices, which was 0.1% in November, was flat in December. (0830/1330)

Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd is expected to post a sharp fall in fourth-quarter profit as it continues to battle Alberta's output curtailments. Investors will be looking out for the company's plan under new CEO Brad Corson to navigate the year with reduced spending while the curtailments remain in place.

(Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)