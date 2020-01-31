Asia’s U.S. oil imports to rebound in May after freight rates drop – sources













Asia's crude oil imports from the United States are set to rebound in May after freight rates for ships to carry U.S. crude to north Asia fell by 27% from a week earlier, trade and shipping sources said on Friday.

The cost of chartering a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) to move U.S. crude to China has dropped to about $8 million on Friday, down from $10 million a week ago, they said.

High freight costs have curbed the flow of U.S. oil to Asia in the past two months.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)